Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $1.37, RTT News reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL stock opened at $201.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

