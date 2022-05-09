JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €55.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$37.37 during midday trading on Monday. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. Aperam has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

