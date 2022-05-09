JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 850

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.02) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $37.52. 271,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

