JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 670

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.62) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.63) to GBX 541 ($6.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 502.60 ($6.28).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.34) on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.81.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.17), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,036.53). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($39,864.85). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

