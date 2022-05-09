JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) to Neutral

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.93.

About AGL Energy (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

