Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of KRTX opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

