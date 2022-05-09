Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

