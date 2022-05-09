Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Market Perform

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 34.27%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

