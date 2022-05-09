Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

