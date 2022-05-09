Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

K stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $74.93. 183,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kellogg by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

