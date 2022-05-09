Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

NYSE K opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

