Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.
NYSE K opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
