Kevin Michael Fogarty Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

