Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.