KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

