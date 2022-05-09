KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

CCOI stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 534.38%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.