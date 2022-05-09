KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
