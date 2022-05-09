KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

