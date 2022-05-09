KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

NYSE:PXD opened at $270.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $272.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

