KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

