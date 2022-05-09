KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

