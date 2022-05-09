KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.