KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.27 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.