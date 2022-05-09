KeyCorp Comments on Berry Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. CarVal Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

