KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

