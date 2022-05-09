KeyCorp Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $785,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

