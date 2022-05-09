KeyCorp Comments on NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS opened at $8.20 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.