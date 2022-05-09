KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

