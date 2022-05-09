KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

