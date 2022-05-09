KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of COP opened at $107.69 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,363. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

