KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

