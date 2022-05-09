KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
GXO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
