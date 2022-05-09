KeyCorp Weighs in on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.