KeyCorp Weighs in on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
