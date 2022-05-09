KeyCorp Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.37 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

