KeyCorp Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $86.37 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

