Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Sells £6,059.48 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.46), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,569.62).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,200 ($27.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($24.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($42.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,374.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.10) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 3,150 ($39.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,275 ($40.91).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

