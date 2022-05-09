Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.45 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.