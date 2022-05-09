Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

