Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report $254.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.45 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $225.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

