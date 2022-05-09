Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.