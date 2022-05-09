Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$210.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.22.

KXSCF traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

