Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.38.
KXS traded down C$6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$131.62. 57,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,324. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$127.24 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,393.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.98.
Kinaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
