Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS traded down C$6.77 during trading on Monday, hitting C$131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$168.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,396.36. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$127.24 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.