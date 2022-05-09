Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$210.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.55% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.38.

KXS stock traded down C$6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$131.62. 57,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,324. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$127.24 and a 52-week high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$153.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,393.09.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

