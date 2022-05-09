Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$210.00 at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.55% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis stock traded down C$6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$153.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2,393.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$127.24 and a one year high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.