Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.01. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

