Kirk Somers Sells 6,732 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

May 9th, 2022

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Kirk Somers sold 177 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $8,278.29.
  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00.

Shares of CDLX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 885,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cardlytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

