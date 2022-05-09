Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $41.98. 8,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

