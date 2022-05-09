Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.98. 8,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,075. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

