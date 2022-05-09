Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,618. The company has a market cap of $510.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

