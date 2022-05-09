KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KORE Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $4.34 on Monday. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

