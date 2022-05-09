Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($134.74) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €106.25 ($111.84).

ETR KRN opened at €75.85 ($79.84) on Monday. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($104.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

